Watch: A little boy's knock-knock joke that Prince Harry ‘walked straight into’

Prince Harry and his conversation with an eight-year old during a virtual event included many heartwarming moments. In a video widely shared on social media, the Duke of Sussex was seen laughing heartily at a knock-knock joke that the child told him.

Winner of this year's WellChild awards, Harry told the Duke of Sussex that he loved telling jokes. Prince Harry said he was eager to hear one.

To this, the child complied and asked the Duke, “Will you remember me in a day?”

“Yes,” the Prince replied to which the child countered, “Will you remember me in a month?”

His reply remained the same as the child continued, “Will you remember me in a year?”

“Yes”, again Prince Harry said.

“Knock knock”, the child said then to which the Prince responded with the customary response, “Who’s there?”. The child then brilliantly declared, “You already forgot me!”

Prince Harry laughed loudly and leaned back in his chair, saying, “I walked straight into that didn’t I? Nice. Ok I like that. Very, very good.”

Watch video here:

WellChild is a UK charity for seriously ill children. Prince Harry has been a patron of WellChild since 2007 and has regularly attended their WellChild Awards over the years. He also attended the awards with his wife Meghan Markle in 2018 and 2019.

