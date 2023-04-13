‘Have been a couple till now but…’: Expert on Harry-Meghan's coronation decision

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision not to attend King Charles' coronation could spark speculation of "a fracture in their public image", a PR expert warned after the Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Duke of Sussex will be attending the ceremony while his wife will remain in California with their children. Public relations expert Renae Smith told Express.co.uk that the “strength of their brand as a couple is going to be questioned.”

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen.(AP)

“I can only comment based on what I know from the media and obviously am not privy to all details, but from a public image perspective, this feels like a fracture in their public image. Prior to now, Harry and Meghan have been a couple in every media engagement,” expert Renae Smith said.

“Interviews, docos etc. Backing each other up, with the feeling of them being in an impenetrable bubble together - them against the world. The concern I would have here for their brand is that this small fracture signifies something different has happened - and thoughts may immediately go to a crack, or a weakness...It’s an inconsistency in their brand,” the expert explained.

Warning that the decision could affect the couple, Renae Smith said, "The strength of their brand as a couple is going to be questioned. And I think it allows room for further negative rumours and speculation which is rarely good for brand strength."

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield said that Meghan Markle's decision not to attend the coronation comes from prioritising “self-preservation”, saying, "I think we all knew it was critical for the Sussex brand to have a presence at the coronation. Harry’s association with his family is 99 percent of the reason important people answer his phone calls as he tries to become a mover and shaker in the United States.

