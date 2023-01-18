On Nazi uniform and wedding chaos: What Prince Harry said on Kate Middleton

As Prince Harry talked about many royal family members in his memoir ‘Spare’, many claims were made by the Duke of Sussex on Prince William's wife Kate Middleton. Prince Harry claimed that Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle could not see eye to eye on many things including his marriage to the US actress. Here's a look at two major claims made by Prince Harry in his memoir on Kate Middleton:

Prince Harry claimed Kate Middleton and Prince William encouraged him to wear Nazi uniform

Calling it “one of the biggest mistakes of my life” Prince Harry alleged in Spare that his brother Prince William and Kate Middleton encouraged him to wear a Nazi uniform to a 2005 costume party.

“I went up and down the rows, sifting through the racks, seeing nothing I liked. With time running out I narrowed my options to two. A British pilot’s uniform. And a sand-colored Nazi uniform. With a swastika armband. And a flat cap,” Prince Harry wrote.

“I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said. I rented it, plus a silly mustache, and went back to the house. I tried it all on. They both howled,” he continued.

Prince Harry recalled that the couple told him at that time that the outfit was “way more ridiculous than William’s own lion costume. However, that was “the point”.

2. What Kate Middleton did during Harry and Meghan's wedding

Prince Harry said that Kate Middleton had many problems with the way Harry and Meghan's wedding was planned.

“[She] had other problems with the way Meg was planning her wedding. Something about a party for the page boys? The page boys? Half the kids in the wedding are from North America. They haven’t even arrived yet,” Prince Harry wrote, saying that “emotions were running high” before the wedding.

