Prince Harry, Meghan Markle claims now proven to be completely untrue

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries was released as the couple made claims against the royal family while talking of their life after stepping down from their roles in 2020. The first three episodes of the couple's highly-anticipated six-part series, Meghan & Harry, landed on streaming giant Netflix- and it's already causing quite a stir. But some of the claims have now proven to be untrue.

Meghan Markle did not know who Prince Harry was

In their engagement interview on the BBC, Meghan Markle had said she barely knew who Prince Harry was because she is American.

"Because I'm from the States, you don't grow up with the same understanding of the royal family. And so while I now understand very clearly there's a global interest there, I didn't know much about him," she had claimed.

And in first episode of the new docuseries, Meghan Markle recalled the moment a friend informed her about Prince Harry and she did not know who he was.

However, just minutes before in the same episode, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are seen reacting to an old interview of hers from less than a year before they met.

Meghan Markle did not do any research into Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has previously claimed she did no research into Prince Harry before their first date. During the couple's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, Meghan Markle insisted she hardly knew anything about the Royal Family.

She claimed she did no research into the royal family. In the Netflix docuseries, Meghan Markle still maintains that she did not Google who Prince Harry was before they met. However, she has admitted she saw his Instagram page as deciding it was the "best barometer" to judge the prince.

"I asked if I could see his feed, " says Meghan Markle. "When people ask 'did you google him?' I say 'no'.

“But that's your homework. Let me see what they're about in their feed. Not what someone else says about them. What they are putting out themselves,” she said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met on a blind date

Following their 2018 engagement, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sat down for a joint interview in which they claimed they were set up on a blind date by a mutual friend.

Prince Harry had then said: "We were introduced, actually, by a mutual friend - we'll protect her privacy - but it was literally through her and we met once and then twice, back to back, two dates in London last July, beginning of July, and then it was about three, maybe four weeks later that I managed to persuade her to join me in Botswana."

When asked whether it was a set-up, both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle laughed, as the former Suits actress said, "Yes, it was definitely a set-up - it was a blind date."

"It was a blind date for sure," added Prince Harry at the time.

However, they are now claiming they actually met through Instagram.

