Prince Harry ‘surprised’ by people's love for King Charles III because…

Published on Sep 29, 2022 04:57 PM IST

Prince Harry: Prince Harry was not expecting the “absolute adoration" the Royal family showed for him following the Queen's death.

Prince Harry: Britain's Meghan, Prince Harry, Queen Camilla and King Charles attend the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

Prince Harry is quite shocked by the “outpouring of love" that Britain has shown to King Charles III following his ascension to the throne after Elizabeth II's death, a report in the Spectator claimed adding that Harry was also surprised by how people have shown support for Prince of Wales William and Princess of Wales Kate Middleton.

Citing journalist Josh Rom, the report said, Harry was not expecting the “absolute adoration" the Royal family showed for him when Queen Elizabeth II died. Owing to this, the Duke of Sussex is also making changes in his upcoming book as he does not want to face the ire of the British public or end up sounding cold-hearted.

In his first address, King Charles III had extended an olive branch to Harry and Meghan saying, “I want to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially been demoted as their position on the Royal Family's website was changed earlier this week. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s profile pages were relegated to the bottom of the Royal Family’s list.

