Will Harry, Meghan Markle join royal family for Christmas? It's ‘unlikely’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are "unlikely" to join the Royal Family at the Sandringham country retreat for their first Christmas without Queen Elizabeth II, a report said. As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to the US, they were last in the UK in September to attend charitable events, before later attending the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

King Charles III has invited Harry and Meghan to Sandringham for Christmas, but it is unlikely the couple will be making the trip, Daily Mail reported.

“They are unlikely to attend,” the report said.

This means that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will miss the first Christmas following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen died on September 8 at her Balmoral estate in Scotland.

Prince William and Kate Middleton along with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will be present for the Christmas celebrations, it was reported.

Several other members of the royal family are also expected to join King Charles and his wife the Queen Consort Camilla for Christmas. The royal family has gathered at Sandringham for Christmas and New Year since 1988.

