Prince Harry, Meghan to ‘stop talking about royal family completely' because…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly going to “stop” making tell-all Netflix documentaries, publishing memoirs and taking part in interviews which talk about the royal family as they have “nothing left to say”. Since stepping down from royal duties in 2020, the couple moved to the United States after which they have taken part in tell-all interviews.

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen.(AP)

Following their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey back in 2021, the couple went on to release a six-part Netflix docuseries titled Harry & Meghan in. Prince Harry also released his controversial memoir Spare and pursued a press tour giving a series of exclusive interviews early this year.

In his memoir, Prince Harry made damaging claims against members of his family, alleging that his brother Prince William physically attacked him and accusing his family of disrespecting Meghan Markle.

“That period of their life is over as there is nothing left to say,” a source told The Sun, adding that the Netflix and memoir period was the couple’s “era of visibility and that they hoped 2023 would be their year of reconciliation with the royal family."

The royal family has not directly commented on the claims Prince Harry made in Spare, but relations between the Sussexes and the rest of the family have been be fraught. Prince Harry did not appear to speak to his brother William at King Charles’s coronation last month, while Meghan Markle chose to stay in California with their children. Harry's London visit was also a brief as he bolted back to US almost immediately after the ceremony finished.

