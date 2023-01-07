Lip gloss and baby brains: What Prince Harry said about Meghan and Kate's fight?

In his much-talked about memoir ‘Spare', Prince Harry shared details about the fallout between his wife Meghan Markle and Prince William's wife Kate Middleton saying that they were driven apart by fights over bridesmaid dresses, Easter gifts, and other issues.

Recounting one fight in the buildup to the Sussex' wedding in 2018, Meghan Markle upset Kate Middleton over comments about her having a "baby brain" while she was pregnant, Prince Harry wrote. He claimed that the discomfort between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle began when the latter was being introduced to the royal family.

Another awkward situation was when Meghan Markle seemed to surprise Kate Middleton by asking for a lip-gloss before their attendance at the first Royal Foundation forum summit in 2018. Prince Harry said that Kate Middleton searched her bag before offering Meghan Markle her lip-gloss but when Meghan used the gloss, Kate made a "disgusted" face.

Prince Harry also described how Kate Middleton messaged Meghan Markle only days before their wedding and said she had a problem with her daughter Charlotte's bridesmaid dress. They talked for an hour as Kate discussed all the problems she had as she thought that Charlotte's dress was too big and described how the young Princess was crying after she tried it on.

This stressed Meghan Markle very much and she sobbed for a long time, Prince Harry said.