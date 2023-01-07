Prince Harry convinced himself Diana faked her death because…

Prince Harry said that he convinced himself that his mother late Princess Diana had faked her accident and was in hiding, according to the latest bombshell in his yet to be released memoir. Some parts of the memoir were leaked in Spain according to which Prince Harry detailed the moment his father King Charles broke the news to him about Diana's untimely demise.

Prince Harry writes, as per the Mirror, that he convinced himself that Diana wasn't dead and that she faked her death to go into hiding. Prince Harry was aged just 12 when Diana met with an accident and died in 1997 in Paris.

“She's been very unhappy, she's been harassed, lied to, and lied about her. So she's faked this accident as a move to make them get away from her,” Prince Harry then thought adding that he believed Diana was renting an apartment in Paris or had secretly bought a cabin in the Swiss Alps to hide from everyone.

“This is her way of fighting. She will come back. Sure. In two weeks it's my birthday,” Prince Harry added.

Spare- Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's memoir, is the most anticipated book of the year as it focuses on his life in the royal family, relationship with other members of the family and his life after marrying Meghan Markle and stepping down from royal duties.

Throughout the book, Prince Harry writes about the grief he experienced after his mother's death,