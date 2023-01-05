‘My dear son’: Prince Harry tells how he learnt of Diana's death

Prince Harry detailed the moment his father King Charles told him that his mother, Princess Diana, had been in the car accident. Princess Diana, King Charles' first wife and mother of Prince Harry and Prince William died in a car accident in 1997 in Paris. that would soon prove fatal.

Prince Harry recounted the moment in his memoir ‘Spare’, which is set to be released on January 10 but its' Spanish version was leaked. Prince Harry said that he was woken up by his father who "sat on the edge of the bed and put his hand on my knee".

Charles then said, "My dear son, mum has had a car accident. There have been complications. Mum has been seriously injured and has been taken to hospital, my dear son."

“He would always call me 'dear son', but he was repeating it a lot. He spoke quietly. It gave me the impression he was in shock,” Prince Harry wrote in the book, Sky News reported.

Following Princess Diana's untimely death, Prince Harry said that he disliked meeting members of the public.

"I disliked the touch of those hands", Prince Harry wrote adding "hundreds and hundreds of hands" being thrust in, often wet. "Of what? I wondered. Tears, I understood."

“I disliked the touch of those hands. What's more, I disliked how they made me feel guilty. Why were all of those people crying when I was neither crying nor able to cry? I wanted to cry, and I had tried, because my mother's life had been so sad that she had felt the need to disappear, to invent that monumental farce,” the Duke of Sussex wrote.

