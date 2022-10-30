Prince Harry could ‘jeopardise future for his children’: Royal expert on memoir

Prince Harry could harm the future of his children if his upcoming memoir makes claims against the royal family, a royal commentator warned. The much-anticipated memoir, titled Spare, is set to be released on January 10 next year.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told ExpressUK that the royal family does not trust Prince Harry any longer.

“If I am Catherine, if I am William, I’m worried about what is going to be said - I can’t trust him [Prince Harry]. William has already seen him and [Meghan] be critical of his wife on television," Kinsey Schofield said.

“During the Oprah interview, talking about how Catherine made Meghan cry - [it was] totally irreverent, we didn’t need to revisit that. I do think that he is going to blow it with his family and I think that he is going to lose out on a lot of opportunities. He is going to jeopardise the future for his children," Kinsey Schofield said.

Spare publisher described the memoir as, “A landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”

On the memoir, Prince Harry had said, “I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

