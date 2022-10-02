Prince Harry is no fan of Charles' wife Camilla, said ‘nasty things’: Report

Prince Harry- younger son of King Charles III and late Princess Diana- treated the monarch's second wife Camilla unfairly, a report in the New York Post said. Quoting royal biographer Angela Levin the report claimed that Camilla- the Queen Consort- was treated unfairly by Prince Harry and was misrepresented in the Netflix series “The Crown" which is based on the royal family.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the UK morning show “Lorraine” following the release of Camilla's biography “Camilla, From Outcast to Queen Consort" authored by Angela Levin, the biographer said Camilla had been unfairly maligned in the past for her extramarital relationship with Charles III.

Read more: Meghan Markle threatened to leave Prince Harry when…: What a new book claims

“I decided I had to rebalance things. One was ‘The Crown’ which was really cruel to her and the other was Prince Harry who had said some really nasty things about her too," Levin said.

Prince Harry is no “fan” of Camilla, Angela Levin added without specifying the statements made by the Duke of Sussex.

Read more: ‘My dad will be king, you better…’: Prince George tells classmate after spat

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Camilla had a long-running relationship with King Charlies III while he was still married to Prince Harry and Prince William’s mother Diana. Princess Diana died in a car accident in 1997 following her divorce to Charles in 1996. Camilla married King Charles in 2005.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON