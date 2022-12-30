Harry, Meghan plan huge celebration for Archie's birthday but King Charles…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning a big celebration for their son Archie's fourth birthday to overshadow King Charles III's coronation, a report said. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's eldest child Archie will be celebrating his birthday on May 6 on the same day as the Britain's new monarch's coronation.

Royal experts told The Mirror that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning something big to steal King Charles' thunder. King Charles III will be crowned at Westminster Abbey, alongside his wife Queen Consort Camilla, at an event likely to bring together all members of the royal family, world leaders and state dignitaries.

Earlier this year, Buckingham Palace had said the date was chosen in consultation with the UK government, the Church of England and the royal household. This comes following a period of rocky relations between the couple and King Charles since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as working royals almost three years ago and moved to California.

Prince Harry had earlier told US talk show host Oprah Winfrey that he felt "really let down" by King Charles, claiming that his father had stopped taking his calls when the couple was in talks about stepping down from their royal duties.

Earier, Page Six, a US-based media house, quoted a UK-based publication Daily Mail report which claimed that King Charles has invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to his coronation ceremony. King Charles informed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that they are welcome to attend the ceremony, despite the fact that invitations for the eagerly awaited event have not yet been distributed, the report said.

