Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have no ‘major regrets’ over docuseries as…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have no major regrets about Netflix docuseries and are pleased with the outcome, Us Weekly reported.

“Meghan and Harry don’t have any major regrets about doing the docuseries, and we’ll be seeing Harry elaborate about his relationship with his family in Spare,”the report said, referring to Prince Harry’s forthcoming memoir, which will be released on January 10.

“While the couple were prepared for the backlash, they’re pleased to have gotten their story out there," the report said.

In Harry & Meghan, the Sussexes detailed their courtship, their wedding in 2018, their life today in the US, and the breakdown of relationships with other members of the royal family.

While neither King Charles nor Prince William have commented on the docuseries Us Weekly reported that the show was a “thorn in the flesh for William,” and the royal family reportedly believes the couple is “digging themselves into a deeper hole”.

“The general consensus amongst the royals is that Harry and Meghan aren’t doing themselves any favors by speaking out about the family, and that they’re digging themselves into a deeper hole with these tell-alls,” the report said, adding. “They’re hoping that once Spare is released, Harry and Meghan will focus on the future and not the past.”

