Royal family can't talk of Prince Harry and Meghan at Christmas or ‘it will…’

The topic of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is strictly off limits for royal family members this Christmas as "anything to do with it will end in tears", a royal writer said. Journalist Adam Helliker claimed that the topic of the royal couple has "spoiled enough" of the days of the royal family so far, and they will try to avoid any conversation about them during Christmas celebrations.

Instead, the royal family is hoping to meet and show a united front while ignoring claims made by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the bombshell Netflix docuseries.

Among many claims in the six-part documentary, Prince Harry said that his brother Prince William had bullied him out of the royal family and his father King Charles III had lied while the couple talked of the dramatic lead-up to them quitting their royal roles.

Adam Helliker said, “I think if it's one guarantee you can make, it's that the subject, which will not be raised, is anything to do with Harry and Meghan or Netflix. It's spoiled enough of their days so far, especially Charles and Camilla's early days as new King and Queen.”

“It's almost a nuclear radioactive subject. “Anything to do with it is going to end in tears really,” Adam Helliker added.

Additionally, the royal writer said that King Charles' first ever Christmas speech as monarch will likely see him reference both his sons.

Adam Helliker said, "I think [Charles will] make direct references to William and Harry [in his speech] as being part of the united family and they'll be brushing over the kind of awkward facts."

