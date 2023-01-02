Should Prince Harry be stripped of royal title? Britons believe…

Following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries, nearly half of Britons believe that he should be stripped of his royal title, a new poll showed. The couple made fresh allegations against the royal family, thereby, deepening the rift between them and the royal family. The tensions were already high following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: King Charles' coronation could be invalidated because…: What royal author said

In the docuseries, Prince Harry accused his brother Prince William of "screaming and shouting" at him. Meghan Markle described the royal family as acting formal even behind-the-scenes. A YouGov poll for The Times found that 44% of respondents feel that Prince Harry should have his royal title removed, compared to 32% who said no.

Read more: Meghan Markle to write memoir? Maybe after… Prince Harry's drops next week

Earlier, conservative MP Bob Seely said that he planned to bring forward a proposed legislation that could strip Prince Harry from his title saying that he might bring forward a short private members’ bill in 2023. If passed, the bill will see MPs vote on a resolution that could give the privy council the power to downgrade the Meghan Markle's and Prince Harry's royal status. Following the release of the Netflix documentary, the MP said, “There is a political issue.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Prince Harry's memoir means he and William will never reconcile as…

Bob Seely said, “As well as trashing his family and monetising his misery for public consumption, he is also attacking some important institutions in this country.”

The YouGov poll also showed that 23% of those replying felt worse about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after seeing the Netflix docuseries while 7% said they had a better impression of the couple. While 44% of respondents said they had more sympathy for Prince William and Kate Middleton but 17% supported the couple.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON