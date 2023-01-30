This is how Harry and Meghan announced their first pregnancy to royal family

Revealing details of their first pregnancy, Prince Harry wrote in his memoir ‘Spare’ that he and Meghan Markle told the royal family about their pregnancy while they were attending Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank.

Prince Harry wrote that they were expecting their first child in October 2018, months after their wedding before before his cousin was getting married.

“We were deliriously happy for her, and for ourselves, selfishly, since Jack was one of our favourite people,” Prince Harry wrote.

Recounting that at that time he and Meghan Markle were supposed to be on their first royal tour at the time, but pushed it back so they could attend the princess’ wedding, he said, “At Windsor, just before a drinks reception for the bride and groom, we corner Pa in his study. He was sitting behind his big desk, which afforded his favourite view, straight down the Long Walk.”

“He was delighted to learn that he was going to be a grandfather for a fourth time; his wide smile warmed me," Prince Harry continued, adding, “We were in a big room, suits of armour on the walls. Strange room, strange moment. We whispered the news, and Willy smiled and said we must tell Kate. She was across the room, talking to [her sister] Pippa [Middleton].”

“So we went and told Kate and she also gave a big smile and heart congratulations. They both reacted exactly as I’d hoped—as I’d wished," the Duke of Sussex continued.

Prince Harry also claimed that the media made false reports about his wife’s physical health following the pregnancy announcement.

“The papers reported that Meg was battling fatigue and dizzy spells and couldn’t hold any food down, especially in the mornings, all of which were untrue,” Prince Harry wrote.

