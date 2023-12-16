Season's greetings from Prince Harry-Meghan: See couple's Christmas message

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are sending seasons greetings as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed their 2023 holiday card- a virtual greeting sent via email by their Archewell organization. "We wish you a very happy holiday season. Thanks for all the support in 2023!" the card reads linking to the couple's annual Archewell Foundation impact report that highlights some of their work throughout the past year.

Which photo did Meghan Markle and Prince Harry choose?

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's Christmas message is seen.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry chose a photo from the closing ceremony of the 2023 Invictus Games, which took place in September in Düsseldorf, Germany. Prince Harry is seen in a black suit with a black dress shirt underneath while Meghan Markle dons a green strapless dress with delicate laser-cut flower details. The card was released just hours after Prince Harry won his phone hacking lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers.

“I’ve been told that slaying dragons will get you burned but in light of today’s victory and the importance of doing what is needed for a free and honest press, it is a worthwhile price to pay. The mission continues,” Prince Harry said.

How did the couple wish last year?

Last year, the couple chose a black-and-white photo of themselves attending the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City.

"Wishing you a joyful holiday season," the 2022 card said, adding, “From our family to yours, and on behalf of our teams at The Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio, and Archewell Productions, we wish you health, peace, and a very happy new year.” It was signed, "Best wishes," with both of their signatures and the text "Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

What the 2021 holiday card was?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry used their 2021 holiday card to show the first public photo of their daughter Lilibet, who was born in June 2021. The message on the card read, "This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa,' and Lili made us a family. As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families – from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave."

