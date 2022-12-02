Prince Harry has ‘taken millions of dollars’ to cause harm to royal family as…

As the trailer of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix documentary released, coinciding with Kate Middleton and Prince William’s US visit, a royal expert said that Prince Harry wants to “throw his family under the bus.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Buckingham palace member resigns over this racist 'unacceptable' comment

Royal commentator Charles Rae said, “I think he has taken millions of [dollars] to throw his own family under the bus.”

“All the Twitter keyboard warriors out there, they can get ready because this little snippet that we’ve seen is very much past the sick bucket. Honestly, I couldn’t believe what we were seeing," Charles Rae said.

Read more: Queen Elizabeth summed up Harry and Meghan's Oprah chat with just 3 words

Charles Rae said the Netflix documentary is, “It’s all ‘poor me'", adding that we already know Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's version of the story.

The timing of the series also seems questionable, Charles Rae said adding that it is a concern because Harry and Meghan are “high profile” and everything they do reflects on the royal family.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Camilla, Prince William and a royal aide: What is Buckingham Palace racism row

“What is amazing to me is the one minute, 12 second clip has been released today while his brother and his sister-in-law are in Boston doing royal charity events. And this is just going to undermine that, as has the racism row. It’s going to undermine the whole thing," Charles Rae said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON