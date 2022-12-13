This is how Prince Harry felt while working with Prince William, Kate Middleton

Despite their close relationships, friends of Prince Harry claimed that the 38-year-old felt like a "gooseberry" working alongside his elder brother, Prince William and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton saying that they fear a reconciliation between the once-close brothers will never happen, particularly since the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries on Netflix.

A report in the Telegraph claimed that Prince Harry felt that way after being made to tag along with Prince William and Kate Middleton, who have been married since 2011, before he met Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton all received equal credit for their work on the Heads Together mental health project. The trio were spotted at events for the project, but Prince Harry, at this point, had become fed up of having to tag along with the royal couple.

The report also claimed that Meghan Markle's entrance into the royal family changed everything.

“It's fair to say [Meghan's] arrival changed things,” it said.

In the docuseries as well, Prince Harry took a swipe at Prince William by stating that men in the royal family tended to marry women who "fit the mould" rather than for true love.

Earlier, royal commentator Celia Walden talked about a scene in the third episode where the Prince Harry speaks about "just turtling”.

Celia Walden explained the term as a "method of self-preservation whereby we retreat into our shells when the misery, trauma and pressures of life become too much to bear" adding that the series invited people to "witness six hours of on-screen therapy".

