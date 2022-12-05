Prince Harry says royal family 'is a dirty game' in new Netflix trailer

Prince Harry speaks of a "dirty game" and the "leaking and also planting of stories" in a new trailer for his upcoming Netflix series. In the trailer, Prince Harry describes the "suffering of women marrying into this institution" in an apparent reference to his wife, Meghan Markle, and mother, Princess Diana.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Royal family's ‘crisis talks’ as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do this, again

The issue of race is also raised, with a commentator saying of the couple's experience, "It's about hatred. It's about race."

“There's a hierarchy of the family. You know, there's leaking but there's also planting of stories,” Prince Harry says adding, "It's a dirty game."

Meghan Markle also says, "I realised they're never going to protect you" and is then shown wiping away tears."

Read more: ‘It’s fake': Row over photo in Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Netflix trailer

The trailer begins showing Prince Harry in car with his voiceover saying: "It is really hard to look back on it now and go 'What on earth happened?'" Meghan then looks distraught as she travels in a car before pictures are shown of their engagement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pictures then show the reception the couple got in their early days before Meghan Markle is seen saying "And then" before snapping her fingers. Prince Harry says, "Everything changed."

Meghan's lawyer Jenny Afia then appears and says, "There was a war against Meghan to suit other people's agendas" before another commentator says:" It's about hatred, it's about race."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON