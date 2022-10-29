Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
King Charles' retaliation on Prince Harry's memoir will be…: Royal expert

world news
Published on Oct 29, 2022 01:25 PM IST

Prince Harry Memoir Spare: The title is “sensational” and “implies that Harry was not valued or … that he did not feel at the center of events", the expert said.

Prince Harry: Image provided by Random House Group shows the cover of "Spare,"(AP)
ByMallika Soni

As Prince Harry's highly anticipated memoir is set to release in January next year, a royal expert said that the ramifications of the tell-all will be catastrophic.

“The consequences of this will be far-reaching and may be highly destructive,” royal author Richard Fitzwilliams told the Daily Mail.

The title is “sensational” and “implies that Harry was not valued or … that he did not feel at the center of events", the expert said.

“There will undoubtedly be interviews, serialization and endless speculation about this memoir. Harry should have waited many years to tell his story," the expert added.

Another publicity expert Mark Borkowski said that the “the damage to the royal family will be great.”

“Charles’ retaliation could include not giving their children their prince and princess titles, and even withdrawing their own titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” Mark Borkowski said.

“For the new king, still planning his coronation, this could not have come at a worse time," he added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
prince harry prince harry meghan markle royal family
