Prince Harry was told of Queen's death just 5 minutes before the public: Report

Prince Harry reportedly found out about the passing of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II just a few minutes before the rest of the world, a report from The Telegraph said. King Charles III told his youngest son about his grandmother's demise “five minutes before Buckingham Palace released the official announcement”, the report added.

“Everybody was trying to get where they needed to be. That was the focus. And the King was adamant that the official statement must not be released until all members of the family had been informed. That was a father talking because he cares," a source told The Telegraph.

The report also added that Harry struggled to get a flight after he was told about his grandmother's demise. Harry was only able to take a flight one hour after the official announcement was made by the Palace.

The royal family celebrated Queen Elizabeth II's "life of service, love and faith" as they bade farewell to Britain's longest-serving monarch in an intimate ceremony in the Windsor Castle following a state funeral at London's Westminster Abbey earlier in which world leaders, members of European royal families and the public gathered.

