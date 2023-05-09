Prince Harry's ‘30 minute’ visit to Buckingham Palace: A practical move or tension continues with the Royal Family?

The Duke of Sussex reportedly slipped in and out of Buckingham Palace without seeing any of the Royal Family during his recent visit to the United Kingdom for the Coronation of King Charles III.

Britain's Prince Harry attends the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, London, Saturday May 6, 2023. (Andrew Matthews/Pool via AP)(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prince Harry, 38, spent around ’30 minutes’ at the Royal Residence after the Westminster Abbey service before heading to Heathrow Airport to catch the 3.45 am flight to California, United States to be with his wife Meghan Markle and their children, reported by The Telegraph.

According to an insider, Prince Harry's visit to Buckingham Palace was just for ‘logistical reasons’, as he needed a moment out of the public eye after the two-hour of the auspicious ceremony. He did not speak to any royal family members during his brief visit.

King Charles III is said to have expressed regret over his younger son’s invitation to the Coronation and raised a glass to toast "those that weren't there" during the Royal Family's celebratory lunch.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, sources stated that the Duke of Sussex’s lack of contact with the Royal Family was "practical," as he was eager to return to his wife and children while the rest of the families were busy with the Coronation procession.

Notably, this was the first time the Duke was known to have been at the Royal Residence since the Queen's funeral last September. He was in the UK earlier this year to attend court cases but is not known to have seen King Charles III or Prince William.

During the Coronation ceremony, the Junior Prince was seated in the third row at the Buckingham House balcony, two rows behind his brother Prince William, Duke of Wales and wore a dark morning suit and tie, with his Afghanistan and Jubilee medals pinned to his suit jacket, and a Royal Victorian Order star and neck decoration. Throughout the ceremony, he maintained a plastic smile.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Although, Duke was seen in a light conversation with his cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, informing them he was flying to Meghan “about quarter to four.” He landed in Los Angeles on the same afternoon of his son’s fourth birthday.

“It is about showing up, showing support, and being there for his father, a source expressed.

At the Royal Family's celebratory lunch, King Charles III reportedly toasted his three grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, who were among the stars of the show and carried out their public appearances with aplomb.

However, the crowned king also made a point of toasting "those that weren't there" and wished Prince Harry a very happy birthday "wherever he was," as it was reported that the Duke of Sussex's visit to the UK coincided with his birthday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It was apparently a very sweet moment,” a source told.

The lack of traction between Harry and the Royal Family during his visit has been noticed by some as a continuation of the ongoing tensions between the Duke of Sussex and his family.

ALSO READ| Ghostwriter spills the tea on Prince Harry's memoir ‘Spare’, reveals Zoom fight and sweet moments with Meghan

The British Army General has been outspoken about his experiences with the Royal Family and his decision to step back from royal duties in 2020. However, many have interpreted his lack of contact as a practical decision given his tight schedule and the limited time he had in the UK.

Prince Harry's brief visit to Buckingham Palace and his lack of contact with the Royal Family have garnered significant media attention and fuelled speculation about the ongoing tensions within the Royal Family.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}