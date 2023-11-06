Prince Harry's biographer's new book calls Prince William ‘power hungry’, King Charles ‘unpopular’

Omid Scobie, the author of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2020 biography Finding Freedom has announced an “explosive” new book on the Royal Family. The book titled, Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival, is expected to be “very bad” for the Royals. The 416-page book, which is set to release on November 21 contains “bombshell after bombshell,” according to the Mail. Scobie has dubbed King Charles“unpopular" and Prince William “power hungry” in the forthcoming book.

FILE - Britain's Prince Harry salutes media as he arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, on March 30, 2023. Prince Harry is attending a charity event in London, though he isn’t expected to meet with King Charles III or Prince William as Britain prepares to mark the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. Harry’s relationship with his family has been strained since he and his wife, Meghan, moved to California in 2020. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)(AP)

The cover for the book was released last week and Scobie claims to have interviewed “current and former Palace staff.” According to the publisher's blurb, the book is “a penetrating investigation into the current state of the British monarchy — an unpopular king, a power-hungry heir to the throne, a queen willing to go to dangerous lengths to preserve her image, and a prince forced to start a new life after being betrayed by his own family.” The book is rumoured to have chapters like- "Shaky Ground: The Queen is Dead, the Monarchy Faces Trouble" and “The Fall of Prince Andrew: Scandal, Shame and Silencing Jane Doe” as per The Sun.

The description further adds as per The Wrap, “Queen Elizabeth II’s death ruptured the already-fractured foundations of the House of Windsor — and dismantled the protective shield around it. With an institution long plagued by antiquated ideas around race, class and money, the monarchy and those who prop it up are now exposed and at odds with a rapidly modernizing world.” It concludes with, “Relying on his vast experience as a royal reporter and over a decade of conversations and interviews with current and former Palace staff, trusted friends of the royals and even the family members themselves, Scobie pulls back the curtain on an institution in turmoil to show what the monarchy must change in order to survive. This is the monarchy’s endgame. Do they have what it takes to save it?”

