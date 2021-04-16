Prince Philip’s funeral: Here’s the list of 30 attendees; How to watch
Buckingham Palace on Thursday released the names of the 30 members of the royal family who will attend the funeral of Prince Philip on April 17. The Duke of Edinburgh died at Windsor Castle last week aged 99. The number of attendees has been restricted to 30 due to the restrictions imposed by the British government in view of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.
It will be a “ceremonial royal funeral” and not a “state funeral” that is generally reserved for British monarchs. The coffin will emerge from the state entrance of Windsor Castle into the Quadrangle, followed by members of the royal family walking in the procession. Everyone present in the Quadrangle will give a royal salute to the coffin before it is placed onto the Land Rover.
The palace revealed that Prince William and Prince Harry will not walk side-by-side. Harry’s cousin Peter Philips will walk between the princes while escorting the coffin to St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, west of London. Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, will lead the 15-member procession along with his sister, Princess Anne.
Here’s the list of 30 members of the royal family who will attend the funeral:
- Queen Elizabeth II
- Prince Charles, Prince of Wales
- Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall
- Princess Anne
- Timothy Laurence, Vice Admiral
- Prince Andrew, Duke of York
- Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex
- Sophie Rhys-Jones, Countess of Wessex
- Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
- Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge
- Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
- Peter Phillips
- Zara Tindall
- Mike Tindall
- Princess Beatrice of York
- Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
- Princess Eugenie of York
- Jack Brooksbank
- Lady Louise
- James, Viscount Severn
- Edward, Duke of Kent
- Richard, Duke of Gloucester
- Princess Alexandra, Lady Ogilvy
- Prince Bernhard, Hereditary Prince of Baden
- Prince Donatus, Landgrave of Hesse
- Prince Philipp, Prince of Hohenlohe-Langenburg
- David Armstrong-Jones, Earl of Snowdon
- Penelope Knatchbull, Countess Mountbatten of Burma
- Lady Sarah Chatto
- Daniel Chatto
The mourners are expected to be at St George's Chapel, Windsor for the service at 3:00pm BST on Saturday (7:30pm IST). The funeral will be broadcast live on BBC One, Sky, and ITN. CNN International will broadcast the proceedings starting at 5:30 pm (IST). BBC World News will commence live coverage from Windsor Castle at 10:30 am IST, with coverage of the funeral beginning at 5:00pm (IST).