Prince Philip’s funeral: Here’s the list of 30 attendees; How to watch

Buckingham Palace on Thursday released the names of the 30 members of the royal family who will attend the funeral of Prince Philip on April 17. The Duke of Edinburgh died at Windsor Castle last week aged 99. The number of attendees has been restricted to 30 due to the restrictions imposed by the British government in view of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

It will be a “ceremonial royal funeral” and not a “state funeral” that is generally reserved for British monarchs. The coffin will emerge from the state entrance of Windsor Castle into the Quadrangle, followed by members of the royal family walking in the procession. Everyone present in the Quadrangle will give a royal salute to the coffin before it is placed onto the Land Rover.

The palace revealed that Prince William and Prince Harry will not walk side-by-side. Harry’s cousin Peter Philips will walk between the princes while escorting the coffin to St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, west of London. Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, will lead the 15-member procession along with his sister, Princess Anne.

Here’s the list of 30 members of the royal family who will attend the funeral:

Queen Elizabeth II

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

Princess Anne

Timothy Laurence, Vice Admiral

Prince Andrew, Duke of York

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex

Sophie Rhys-Jones, Countess of Wessex

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

Peter Phillips

Zara Tindall

Mike Tindall

Princess Beatrice of York

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Eugenie of York

Jack Brooksbank

Lady Louise

James, Viscount Severn

Edward, Duke of Kent

Richard, Duke of Gloucester

Princess Alexandra, Lady Ogilvy

Prince Bernhard, Hereditary Prince of Baden

Prince Donatus, Landgrave of Hesse

Prince Philipp, Prince of Hohenlohe-Langenburg

David Armstrong-Jones, Earl of Snowdon

Penelope Knatchbull, Countess Mountbatten of Burma

Lady Sarah Chatto

Daniel Chatto

The mourners are expected to be at St George's Chapel, Windsor for the service at 3:00pm BST on Saturday (7:30pm IST). The funeral will be broadcast live on BBC One, Sky, and ITN. CNN International will broadcast the proceedings starting at 5:30 pm (IST). BBC World News will commence live coverage from Windsor Castle at 10:30 am IST, with coverage of the funeral beginning at 5:00pm (IST).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON