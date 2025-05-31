Prince William aims to transform rural communities through Duchy of Cornwall initiatives

Prince William has spoken about his mission to make a “meaningful difference in rural communities” through the Duchy of Cornwall, which he inherited after becoming the Prince of Wales. A key part of Prince William's vision includes addressing mental health in farming communities.(AP)

“There’s so much good we can do in the rural world,” he said during a visit to a community horticultural project, in an exclusive interview with The Telegraph on Friday.

The Prince spent the day among volunteers, planting runner beans, inspecting the season’s first nectarines, and engaging with young people taking part in hands-on therapy sessions designed to build confidence and calmness.

Eleanor Carr, the horticultural therapy lead, explained how the site had once been nothing more than tangled brambles. Now, with support from the Duchy, it hosts educational sessions for secondary school students. “Do you see a change in them, a difference?” William asked her. “Is it confidence and calmness?” Impressed by the initiative, he added with a smile: “Chelsea Flower Show, here we come!”

Throughout the visit, William maintained his trademark warmth and humour. On being shown a postcard with a drawing of him by a volunteer’s daughter, he quipped, “She’s given me more hair, so I love her for that.”

As he prepared to leave, he asked staff if damson trees could be donated to the orchard – a wish that had coincidentally been voiced by volunteers that same morning.

“It’s about responsibility, it’s about leadership, and doing what’s right on the social issues of our time,” he said. “This is what we’re going to do to make people’s lives in Cornwall better. That, I feel as Duke of Cornwall, is something I should be doing.”

The Prince’s hands-on involvement with the Duchy extends far beyond symbolic appearances. He frequently sends video messages to support Duchy-led events, including a recent river conservation meeting and a charity boxing night.

Prince William backs mental health support for farmers

A key part of his vision includes addressing mental health in farming communities. William has recently become patron of “We Are Farming Minds”, a charity co-founded by farmer Sam Stables, who once struggled with suicidal thoughts.

The organisation now operates a 24/7 support line, funds mental health counselling and training, and arranges transport for isolated individuals to attend support sessions.

Prince William also touched on the future of the Duchy, which will eventually pass to his eldest son, Prince George. “I’m trying to make sure I’m prioritising stuff that’s going to make people’s lives, living in those areas, better,” he said. If George inherits while still a minor, William would act as his guardian.

After the visit, the Prince departed in a Land Rover Defender, heading to the train station accompanied by his private secretary and a small security team, ready to return home in time to see Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis after school.