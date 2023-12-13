Prince William and Kate Middleton are not happy about the Xmas card photoshop gossip

The holiday season is often a time of joy and celebration, but for Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton, the unveiling of their 2023 family Christmas card has brought unexpected attention.

This undated handout photo provided by Kensington Palace show Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in a photograph that features on the family's 2023 Christmas card. (Josh Shinner/Kensington Palace via AP)(AP)

The royal couple expressed their discomfort after social media users speculated that their holiday card photo was excessively edited. Us Weekly reported that William and Kate were “embarrassed” by the public’s reaction and “were as shocked as everyone else.”

The controversy arose when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released their festive portrait on Instagram on December 9. The black-and-white image depicted the couple with their children—Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5—dressed in coordinated button-down shirts and jeans, all sharing a smile. The caption accompanying the photo read, “Our family Christmas card for 2023 🎄❤️.”

The post quickly became a topic of debate as followers pointed out anomalies in the photograph

One user questioned the presence of an “extra leg,” while another was puzzled by the appearance of Prince Louis’ hand, which seemed to be missing a finger due to the way he was holding the armrest. Despite the stir, the Prince and Princess of Wales have not issued a public statement regarding the backlash.

The Cambridges were not alone in sharing their holiday greetings; King Charles III and Queen Camilla also revealed their Christmas card, featuring a photograph from Charles’ coronation in May. Their message wished everyone “a very Happy Christmas and New Year.”

On December 8, William, Kate, and their children attended the “Together at Christmas” carol service at Westminster Abbey in London. The event, spearheaded by Kate, aims to unite the community and honor those who have made significant contributions to helping others during the holiday season. Although King Charles III and Queen Camilla were absent, the service was attended by various members of the extended royal family.

As Christmas Day approaches, the royals are set to gather at Sandringham Estate, where they will continue their tradition of attending the service at St Mary Magdalene Church and greeting the public. This year’s reunion will include Charles, 75, and Camilla, 76, joining William and Kate in the festivities.