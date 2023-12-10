Prince William, Kate Middleton, and children embrace Xmas cheer in white ‘Royal Christmas Card’

The Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Kate Middleton, have shared their heartfelt holiday greetings with a newly released Christmas card. The card features a charming black-and-white photograph of the royal couple with their children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—captured by the talented Josh Shinner earlier this year. Prince William, the Prince of Wales, sits with his children Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George(AP)

In a break from their usual tradition of colorful outdoor photographs, this year’s image presents a more formal studio setting in Windsor, where the family has recently established their primary residence. The coordinated attire of the family, with Kate and Charlotte in jeans and William, George, and Louis in dark slacks (Louis in shorts), adds a touch of unity to the portrait. The siblings, Charlotte and Louis, also sport matching canvas sneakers, while William and Kate lovingly embrace their sons, and Charlotte takes a prominent position seated in a chair.

This undated handout photo provided by Kensington Palace show Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in a photograph that features on the family's 2023 Christmas card. (Josh Shinner/Kensington Palace via AP)(AP)

This year holds particular significance for William and Kate as they continue to embrace their roles as the Prince and Princess of Wales. A notable moment was William’s act of homage to his father, King Charles, on the day of the coronation, emphasizing his place in the line of succession.

Prince George also made history by serving as a Page of Honor during the coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 6, marking the first time a future monarch has officially participated in such a ceremony. The family later joined the newly crowned King on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, showcasing their support.

The royal couple has delighted fans with various snapshots, including last year’s casual image of a sunny stroll in Norfolk, captured by Matt Porteous. Their 2021 greeting featured an unseen photo from a private family trip to Jordan, while the 2020 and 2018 cards highlighted outdoor moments at Anmer Hall.

Royal's Christmas tradition

The royal family’s Christmas traditions are cherished by many, with the anticipated walk to church at Sandringham on Christmas Day being a highlight. The procession to St. Mary Magdalene church is followed by a warm greeting to well-wishers and a festive turkey feast at Sandringham House.

Last year’s Christmas walk was particularly memorable as it marked the first under King Charles’ reign, with him and Queen Camilla leading the way. It was also a special occasion for Prince Louis, who made his debut on the Christmas walk.

As the holiday season approaches, the royal family continues to engage in meaningful events, such as Princess Kate’s third annual Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey. This event, which began in 2021 to honour those who supported their communities during the COVID pandemic, has evolved to align with the Shaping Us campaign from The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, launched by Kate in June 2021.