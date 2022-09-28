Kids, hugs and many handshakes: Prince William's first visit to Wales. Video

Britain's Prince William, and his wife, Catherine, on Tuesday made their first visit to Wales since becoming the new Prince and Princess of Wales as large crowds gathered to greet the royal couple.

The couple met with the public and were seen shaking hands and meeting children.

Prince William inherited the title of Prince of Wales following the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II as his father Charles- the previous prince of Wales- became king.

The royal couple visited the RNLI Holyhead Lifeboat Station in Anglesey, where they met crew and volunteers.

Ahead of the visit the royals said that they had deep affection for Wales adding that they had enjoyed the warmth and kindness shown by the Welsh people in previous visits. The couple also said that the the visit would allow them to meet different communities and learn about the work of key charitable organisations.

The visit also marks their first official duty since the end of the period of mourning following Queen Elizabeth's death.

