Prince William was 'torn' about how to propose to Kate Middleton because…

Prince William was “torn” about how to approach his proposal to Kate Middleton and whether to first broach the subject first with her parents. The royal couple first met in 2001 as they started their time at university in Scotland. Prince William and Kate Middleton then studied Art History, but the Prince of Wales switched courses, opting to change his degree to Geography.

The couple announced their engagement in November 2010 following a nine-year relationship as Prince William popped the question during a trip to Kenya with friends, presenting Kate Middleton with a stunning ring that had previously belonged to his mother, the late Princess Diana.

But Prince William was very anxious about proposing to Kate Middleton as he faced a dilemma over whether to approach Kate Middleton’s parents before asking his future wife herself.

“I was torn between asking Kate's dad first and then the realisation that he might actually say 'no' dawned upon me. So I thought if I ask Kate first then he can't really say no. So I did it that way round," Prince William had then said.

He then mentioned that he’d had the opportunity to chat with his future in-laws after the proposal.

“I managed to speak to Mike [Michael Middleton] soon after it happened, really, and then it sort of happened from there,” Prince William had then said.

Kate Middleton said that her mother, Carole, was "over the moon" at the news of her daughter's engagement.

“We had quite an awkward situation because I knew, and I knew that William had asked my father, but I didn't know if my mother knew,” Kate Middleton had said.

