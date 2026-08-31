Pro-Khalistan extremist claims Goldy Brar link to Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing

Toronto: An unverified audio has leaked of a prominent pro-Khalistan separatist blaming gangster Goldy Brar for the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18, 2023.

Satinderjeet Singh, better known as Goldy Brar (in picture), once a close lieutenant of Lawrence Bishnoi in North American and now running a competing faction, has taken credit for the murder.

The latest audio, in the form of a voice message lasting just over a minute, was attributed to Paramjit Singh Pamma, based in the United Kingdom, and considered a terrorist by Indian authorities. Pamma, who was associated with the proscribed groups Khalistan Liberation Force and Babbar Khalsa International, is heard saying in the message to Brar, “By killing a respected person like Hardeep Singh Nijjar, you and your gang have signed your own death warrants.” Whether the speaker was Pamma could not be ascertained.

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This undated audio appears to follow the previous conversation between Brar and Pamma, which was leaked earlier. The purported audio was released on social media on Monday by independent podcaster Ruchi Wali.

Pamma refers to the earlier conversation, and says, “Every person has to bear the consequences of their actions. So will you.”

“You have crossed the line from which there is no turning back,” he said. He stressed that once the Nijjar case is over, “we will answer you.” As 40 bullets were fired to kill Nijjar, there will be 4,000 in return, he threatened, adding, “And you know we are capable of that.”

He said that Brar “might think the Indian Government will save you once you sit in their lap”, but there was no escaping retribution.

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{{^usCountry}} The previous clip featuring Satinderjeet Singh, better known as Goldy Brar, once a close lieutenant of Lawrence Bishnoi in North American and now running a competing faction, had him taking credit for the murder, as allegedly Nijjar supported those that supplied narcotics to youth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The previous clip featuring Satinderjeet Singh, better known as Goldy Brar, once a close lieutenant of Lawrence Bishnoi in North American and now running a competing faction, had him taking credit for the murder, as allegedly Nijjar supported those that supplied narcotics to youth. {{/usCountry}}

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In the clip, he said in Punjabi that there were those that “groomed and prodded” teenagers to peddle drugs and the youth were then blackmailed. “Nijjar supported and strengthened these individuals so that he could use them when necessary,” he is heard saying, adding, “That’s why we, my team and I, had to kill Nijjar, because these people were using young people to sell drugs. Everyone has to face the consequences of their actions.”

Brar, who is wanted in India in connection with the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala, is believed to be in North America at present.

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The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) told the Hindustan Times last week that it was aware of the first clip but would not authenticate it. RCMP also did not reject the contents of the original audio.

Four Indian nationals are currently in prison as facing first degree murder charges in the case. The killing cratered relations between India and Canada after then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated in the House of Commons three months later that there were “credible allegations” of a potential link between Indian agents and the murder. India had dismissed those charges as “absurd” and “motivated”.

A spokesperson said, “Given the ongoing investigation and related court proceedings, the RCMP will not comment on specific evidence, investigative findings, intelligence, materials circulating online, or information that may or may not form part of the investigation. This includes any purported audio recordings, claims contained within such recordings, or speculation regarding motive, responsibility, or potential involvement of any individual,” she added.

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The killing also featured in the indictments filed in July by the United States Department of Justice against Bishnoi and Brar as part of “Operation Hard Ball”. No Indian link was suggested in those charges.

Nijjar was the Canadian coordinator for the secessionist group Sikhs for Justice or SFJ’s so-called Khalistan Referendum. SFJ general-counsel Gurpatwant Pannun released a video last week attacking Brar and stating that “justice” awaited him.