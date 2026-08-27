Nijjar killing: Canada police aware of Goldy Brar audio, won’t confirm its authenticity

Toronto: Canadian law enforcement is aware of an audio recording of a conversation featuring gangster Goldy Brar in which he claims credit for the killing of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18, 2023. Protesters chant outside of the Consulate General of India office during a protest for the shooting of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Vancouver, British Columbia, on June 24, 2023. (AP)

“The RCMP is aware of reports regarding an audio recording circulating online that purportedly involves an individual discussing the homicide of Hardeep Singh Nijjar,” a spokesperson for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) informed the Hindustan Times in response to queries related to the audio. That audio remains unverified and the RCMP spokesperson said it was “not in a position to confirm, deny, authenticate, or otherwise comment on the origin, content, or evidentiary value of materials that have been published or shared publicly”.

The clip featuring Satinderjeet Singh, better known as Goldy Brar, once a close lieutenant of Lawrence Bishnoi in North America and now running a competing faction, has him taking credit for the murder, as allegedly Nijjar supported those that supplied narcotics to youth.

In the clip, he said in Punjabi that there were those that “groomed and prodded” teenagers to peddle drugs and the youth were then blackmailed. “Nijjar supported and strengthened these individuals so that he could use them when necessary,” he is heard saying, adding, “That’s why we, my team and I, had to kill Nijjar, because these people were using young people to sell drugs. Everyone has to face the consequences of their actions.”

Brar, who is wanted in India in connection with the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala, is believed to be in North America at this time.

The clip was first posted by independent podcaster Ruchi Wali who believed it was authentic due to the granular details in the conversation, which lasts over an hour. “The details they are talking about are too intricate to fake, it doesn’t appear staged or scripted.”

Four Indian nationals are currently in prison as facing first degree murder charges in the case. The killing cratered relations between India and Canada after then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated in the House of Commons three months later that there were “credible allegations” of a potential link between Indian agents and the murder. India had dismissed those charges as “absurd” and “motivated”.

The RCMP spokesperson said the murder “remains the subject of an active and ongoing investigation led by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.”

“Given the ongoing investigation and related court proceedings, the RCMP will not comment on specific evidence, investigative findings, intelligence, materials circulating online, or information that may or may not form part of the investigation. This includes any purported audio recordings, claims contained within such recordings, or speculation regarding motive, responsibility, or potential involvement of any individual,” she added.

The killing also featured in the indictments filed last month by the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) against Bishnoi and Brar as part of “Operation Hard Ball”. No Indian link was suggested in those charges.

In an interview with the outlet CBC News that day, RCMP Deputy Commissioner Lisa Moreland did not respond to questions related to the charges levelled against India as that particular matter as court proceedings in the case against four Indian nationals was ongoing.

However, she said, “There is no evidence to suggest through this organised crime investigation and the charges and indictment laid forward, that Indian officials were charged or involved in this.”

She reiterated that point later stating “firmly” that “nothing has come out today to link the Indian government”.

The DOJ indictment directly includes the killing of Nijjar, and said it was directed by Lawrence Bishnoi, leader of the eponymous gang and currently jailed in India, and Brar.

Nijjar was the Canadian coordinator for the secessionist group Sikhs for Justice or SFJ’s so-called Khalistan Referendum. SFJ general-counsel Gurpatwant Pannun has said he has recently received letters from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the RCMP warning him of threats to his life. He released a video on Wednesday attacking Brar and stating that “justice” awaited him.