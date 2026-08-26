Chandigarh: Goldy Brar aide denied bail in Sector-5 bizman firing case

A Chandigarh court has dismissed the bail plea of an alleged aide of gangster Goldy Brar, in connection with the firing outside a Sector 5 businessman’s house in January 2024, citing the gravity of the charges and the possibility of the accused fleeing if released on bail. The businessman had allegedly received an extortion threat from Brar on January 19, 2024. (HT Photo for representation)

The accused, Kamalpreet Singh, has been in custody since February 4, 2024. The court noted that 20 of the 23 protected witnesses in the case had already been examined.

The case stems from an FIR registered at the Sector 3 police station on January 20, 2024, under Sections 384, 336, 506 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act. The case was subsequently transferred by the Centre to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

According to the prosecution, eight accused have been arrested in connection with the firing, allegedly carried out on the directions of Canada based gangster Satwinder Singh alias Goldy Brar. Investigators alleged that the businessman was targeted after he refused to comply with an extortion demand.

The businessman had allegedly received an extortion threat from Brar on January 19, 2024. According to the case, Brar allegedly told him that he had attempted to convey a message through an associate but, after the businessman did not respond to the call, gunshots were fired at his house. The alleged demand was for ₹2-3 crore.

The prosecution alleged that Kamalpreet had taken his aide on his motorcycle to the businessman’s Sector 5 residence on the day of the incident.

Opposing the bail plea, the prosecution relied on the seriousness of the allegations and the punishment that could follow if the accused is convicted. The court, after considering the submissions, held that the nature and gravity of the charges, the severity of the possible punishment and the possibility of the accused absconding or fleeing warranted rejection of the bail plea.

The firing case was later taken over by the NIA as part of its investigation into the alleged extortion and criminal conspiracy involving Brar and his associates. The agency has alleged that the attack formed part of a wider conspiracy to target affluent businessmen for extortion.