Prosecutors seek 8-year prison term for Shakira in Spain
Spanish prosecutors said Friday they would seek a prison sentence of more than eight years against global music superstar Shakira, after she rejected a plea deal on accusations of tax evasion.
Prosecutors in Barcelona will also demand a fine of nearly 24 million euros ($24.5 million) from the 45-year-old "Hips don't Lie" songstress, whom they accuse of defrauding the Spanish tax office out of 14.5 million euros on income earned between 2012 and 2014.
Shakira, who has sold over 60 million albums, rejected a plea deal on Wednesday, saying in a statement through her lawyers that she was "absolutely certain of her innocence" and had decided to let the case go to court, "confident" that her innocence would be proven.
A formal referral to court has not yet been announced, neither has a trial date been set.
Lawyers for Shakira, one of the biggest names in the global music industry, say an agreement remains possible until the start of any trial.
Prosecutors say Shakira moved to Spain in 2011 when her relationship with FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique became public but maintained official tax residency in the Bahamas until 2015. The couple, who share two children, announced their separation in June.
On Wednesday, the star slammed the "complete violation of her rights" and "abusive methods" carried out by the prosecutor's office.
She claimed prosecutors were "insisting on claiming money earned during my international tours and the show 'The Voice'" on which she was a judge in the United States, when she was "not yet resident in Spain".
Shakira was on the singing competition show between 2013 and 2014.
Her lawyers say that until 2014 she earned most of her money from international tours, moved to Spain full time only in 2015 and has met all tax obligations.
She says she has paid 17.2 million euros to Spanish tax authorities and that she has "no debt to the Treasury for many years".
A Barcelona court in May dismissed an appeal from the singer to drop the charges.
Shakira was named in one of the largest ever leaks of financial documents in October 2021, known as the "Pandora Papers", among public figures linked to offshore assets.
With her mix of Latin and Arabic rhythms and rock influence, three-time Grammy winner Shakira scored major global hits with songs such as "Hips don't Lie", "Whenever, Wherever" and "Waka Waka", the official song of the 2010 World Cup.
Hopes US, China can manage Taiwan differences 'in wise way': Blinken
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday voiced hope of managing differences over Taiwan with China after Beijing's furious warnings against a potential visit to the island by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. "It would be important as part of our shared responsibility to continue to manage this in a wise way that doesn't create the prospect for conflict and keeping open lines of communication on this issue," Blinken told reporters.
UAE: Seven Asian expatriates found dead after floods
Seven Asian expatriates have been found dead in the United Arab Emirates following recent floods across the country, the UAE's interior ministry said on Friday. The ministry said that field units are still carrying out evacuations in the emirates of Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah and Fujairah, the worst affected by floods that followed torrential rainfall.
US plans to offer updated Covid booster shots in September: NYT
Washington: The US government decided against expanding the eligibility for the second Covid booster because Pfizer and Moderna have said they will update their existing vaccines to perform better against a more transmissible Omicron variant, a New York Times report said on Friday. Currently, federal guidelines limit a fourth dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna shots to people over age 50 and people over age 12 who are immunocompromised.
Iran executes three women in single day: Report
Iran this week executed three women in the space of a single day, all on charges of murdering their husbands, an NGO said on Friday. Norway-based Iran Human Rights said that on July 27 three women were executed in different prisons for murdering their husbands in separate cases, meaning at least 10 women have now been executed by Iran in 2022. An Afghan national, Senobar Jalali, was executed in a prison outside Tehran, it said.
Several injured in blast at Kabul International Cricket Stadium
An explosion occurred at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium during the Shpageeza cricket tournament and as per media reports, several people were injured. According to Abdulhaq Omeri, an Afghanistan-based journalist, a blast took off inside the Kabul international cricket ground during the Shepgize cricket tournament in Afghanistan. The video taken after the explosion at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium is going viral on social media. More details are not yet available.
