Home / World News / Ex-Proud Boys leader, 3 others convicted of sedition over attack on US Capitol

Ex-Proud Boys leader, 3 others convicted of sedition over attack on US Capitol

AFP | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
May 04, 2023 09:22 PM IST

They were accused of trying to stop the certification by Congress of Democrat Joe Biden's presidential election victory over Donald Trump.

Four members of the far-right Proud Boys were convicted of seditious conspiracy on Thursday for their roles in the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, US media reported.

Enrique Tarrio, the former "national chairman" of the Proud Boys, and three other members of the neofascist organization were found guilty. (File)(AP)
Enrique Tarrio, the former "national chairman" of the Proud Boys, and three other members of the neofascist organization were found guilty. (File)(AP)

Also Read | Pakistan court strikes down colonial-era ‘sedition’ law: Report

Enrique Tarrio, the former "national chairman" of the Proud Boys, and three other members of the neofascist organization were found guilty after a high-profile trial in the nation's capital.

The jury deadlocked over the seditious conspiracy charge against one other Proud Boys member, but all five were also convicted of obstruction of Congress.

Also Read | At least seven teachers killed in Pakistan school's shooting attack: Report

Tarrio and the other defendants were accused of trying to stop the certification by Congress of Democrat Joe Biden's presidential election victory over Donald Trump.

Tarrio was not in Washington on January 6, 2021 but was accused of directing the storming of the Capitol by members of the Proud Boys.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
us capitol
us capitol
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out