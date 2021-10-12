Pune-born cardiologist among 2 killed in California plane crash

An Indian-origin cardiologist was among the two people killed after the twin-engine plane owned by the doctor crashed in the US state of California causing a fire that swept through nearby homes and left a trail of destruction, several media reports said on Monday. A UPS worker, who was on the ground, was the second person to have been killed in the crash.

Dr Sugata Das, who worked as an interventional cardiologist at the Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) in Arizona, owned the small Cessna C340 plane, according to the centre. "We are deeply sad to hear news of a plane owned by local cardiologist Sugata Das, which crashed near Santee (California). As an outstanding cardiologist and dedicated family man, Das leaves a lasting legacy. We extend our prayers and support to his family, colleagues, and friends during this difficult time,” YRMC's chief medical officer Bharat Magu said in a statement.

Das, who was born in a Bengali family and grew up in Pune, was a father to two boys and lived in San Diego. He was the owner of a twin-engine Cessna 340 and an instrument-rated pilot who flew between his home and Yuma. He was also the director of the Power of Love Foundation, a US non-profit organisation involved in helping women and children overseas infected or affected by AIDS and HIV, according to its website.

The crash near Santana High School in Santee appeared to have sparked a fire that burned at least two homes, damaged five others and several vehicles, but responding firefighters were able to put out the blaze before it spread to other houses.

UPS confirmed that one of its employees was killed during the plane crash. "We are heartbroken by the loss of our employee, and extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends. We also send our condolences for the other individuals who are involved in this incident, and their families and friends." KXTV, an ABC affiliate, reported, citing a statement issued by UPS.

Authorities received reports of a plane down in a neighbourhood on Greencastle Street at around 12:30pm (local time), according to the KXTV report. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the plane was a twin-engine Cessna C340 and crashed at about 12:15pm. "We do not yet know how many people were on board,” it said.

The Cessna C340, which is usually used for business and is pressurised, can seat six passengers, with two seats in the front and two in the back.

