Putin could make the choice: US President Joe Biden's message amid Russia-Ukraine war

Russia is the aggressor and the world will hold Putin and Russia accountable for the brutal invasion, US President Joe Biden tweeted. 
Joe Biden tweeted on Russia-Ukraine war from his personal Twitter handle. (Bloomberg)
Published on May 01, 2022 08:30 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

US President Joe Biden on Sunday tweeted from his personal Twitter handle that Russian President Vladimir Putin could make the choice to end the war just as he chose to launch this brutal invasion. "Russia is the aggressor, and the world must and will hold Russia accountable," Biden tweeted.

The message of strengthening the fight against Putin and Russia comes as US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi met Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv and urged him to not back down in the face of Russia's aggression. "We are here for the fight and you cannot fold to a bully," Peloci told Zelensky.

Biden gave the same message to the Congress on Thursday as he proposed a $33 billion package to support Ukraine. "The cost of this fight is not cheap. But caving to aggression is going to be more costly if we allow it to happen," he had said.

