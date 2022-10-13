Home / World News / Putin gives jacket to UAE president in viral video. It's his personal, say reports

Putin gives jacket to UAE president in viral video. It's his personal, say reports

Updated on Oct 13, 2022 10:32 AM IST

In the viral video, Putin shook his hand with the UAE president and escorted him to the car.

Screenshot from the viral video where Putin also shook his hand with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahayan.
ByPoulomi Ghosh

A video of Russian President Vladimir Putin greeting UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahayan is doing the rounds on social media as the UAE president was in St Petersburg on an official visit. In the video, the UAE president can be seen wearing a jacket which, according to reports, was given to him by Putin as he was struggling with the cold temperature of St Petersburg. It was Vladimir Putin's personal jacket, reports said noting the warmth between the duo which was also observed in their strong handshake.

"This is how well respected Sheikh Mohammed is. Thank you President Putin for honoring my President," Hassan Sajwani who shared the video on Twitter wrote adding that this was not the first time Putin broke the 'Presidential visit protcol' for the UAE president. "He also came all the way to HH's car when last time Sheikh Mohamed visited Russia," he said referring to the 2020 visit.

Putin hailed Russia's ties wirh the UAE and said that the relations between the two countries have been an important factor of stability in the region and the world despite "all the difficulties that exist in the international relations today". Putin also acknowledged the UAE President;s support for the OPEC_ group's decision to slash oil production.

