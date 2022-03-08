'Putin is Cain (who killed his brother)': Ukrainian priest slams Russian President

'Russian President (Putin) is today's Cain!" a Ukrainian priest said on Tuesday, referring to the Old Testament figure who murdered his brother Abel and is considered to be the originator of evil, violence, or greed by some traditional interpretations.

Russia's aggression against Ukraine has pushed some priests in the country to call for a break from the Russian Orthodox Church, which has made no public move to discuss the Ukraine crisis so far.

Pope Francis on Sunday also joined the chorus of voices condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine and rejected Moscow's description of the violence as only a 'military operation. "In Ukraine, rivers of blood and tears are flowing. This is not only a military operation but a war which is leading to death, destruction and misery," the head of the Catholic church said in his weekly address to crowds gathered in St. Peter's Square in the Vatican City.

Meanwhile, Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered the thirteenth day on Tuesday. Russian aircraft continued to bomb cities in eastern and central Ukraine overnight. Shelling pounded suburbs of the capital, Kyiv. At least 21 civilians, including two children, were killed in a Russian air strike on a residential street in Ukraine's northeastern city of Sumy late on Monday, the regional prosecutor's office said today. The bodies were recovered by emergency services and more search operations are being carried out at the time of writing, with the expectation that more bodies will be found.

Ukraine’s Defence Ministry said Russian military actions have killed 38 children and wounded more than 70 since the start of the invasion. Overall, at least 400 civilians have been killed, the ministry said Tuesday as per news agency AP. It was not possible to verify the figures.

As the war entered its 13th day, food, water, heat and medicine have grown increasingly scarce in multiple cities facing electricity outages. Russia's invasion, the biggest attack on a European state since World War II, has already sent 2 million people fleeing to other countries and the number will be increasing rapidly, the head of the United Nations' refugee agency said on Tuesday.