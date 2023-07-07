Inside pics of Putin's ‘luxurious armoured train’: It has a gym, bar, and beauty salon

Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly travels in a lavish armoured train more often, inside pictures of which have been released by an investigative website. The pictures obtained by Dossier Center, a website that tracks the activity of those linked to the Kremlin, showed a cosmetology centre, gym, spa and other facilities of the train.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (AP)

As per reports, the train is currently undergoing a £60 million upgrade. Apart from the facilities, another reason why Putin travels by train is that it can not be tracked, unlike planes.

The image show Putin's dining hall, cosmetology room and gym. (Dossier Centre)

The presidential carriages are fitted with ‘fancy showers’ and ‘aroma foam’- costing around £3.75 million. The train also features ‘anti-ageing machines’, a lung ventilator, a defibrillator, and a patient monitor.

After the upgrade, the train will also be equipped with a cinema and health carriage –hinting that all might not be well with the 70-year-old leader's medical condition, reported Metro.UK.

While travelling on the train, Putin is known as ‘The Chief Passenger’. “It’s not a simple luxury, it’s a super luxury,” said rail expert Dmitry.

The 'ghost' train's cosmetology centre. (Dossier Centre)

Giving more details, the expert added, “a shower, a full-size toilet, a phone, a gigantic Panasonic TV, DVD, and VHS players — just to name a few. Everything is finished with natural wood, some State symbols are present.”

“The armour doesn’t cover the whole train, but rather parts. The armour is Level III+, which withstands shots from an AK-47 or an SVD rifle,” reported Dossier.

“There is a ghost train on the Russian railway,” said Mikhail Korotkov, а photographer who emigrated under pressure from the security services.

“It can’t be found in any timetables or public systems. Its windows are curtained, the locomotives have no numbers and identifications…”

“All the other regular trains move out of the way for it. It has a Grand Service Express logo on the sides, and the plates always show the same route: Yevpatoria – St. Petersburg.”

