Putin revaccinated against Covid-19: Report

Putin said in June 2021 that he had been vaccinated with Sputnik V vaccine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin revaccinated with Sputnik Light(via REUTERS)
Published on Nov 21, 2021 10:29 PM IST
Reuters | , Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been revaccinated against COVID-19, Russian news agencies quoted him as saying on Sunday.

"Today, on your recommendation and that of your colleagues, I got another vaccination, Sputnik Light. This is called revaccination," Putin said at a meeting with the deputy director of the Gamaleya Research Centre for Epidemiology and Microbiology, which developed both vaccines.

