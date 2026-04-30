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Putin warned Trump of ‘damaging consequences’ of fresh military action on Iran, says Kremlin

Putin “highlighted the inevitable and extremely damaging consequences not only for Iran and its neighbours, but also for the entire international community.

Updated on: Apr 30, 2026 02:10 am IST
Edited by Akansha Purohit
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Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov on Wednesday said that Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the US against "damaging consequences" of a new military action in Iran. In a phone call between Putin and US President Donald Trump, both leaders discussed the Iran war and the possibility of a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Putin said he supported Trump’s decision to extend a truce with Iran to allow time for more negotiations(AP file photo)

The phone call that lasted more than an hour and a half was described as “friendly, frank and businesslike,” by Kremlin aide, AFP reported.

Putin “highlighted the inevitable and extremely damaging consequences not only for Iran and its neighbours, but also for the entire international community, should the US and Israel resort to military action once again,” Yuri Ushakov was quoted as saying.

Follow for live updates on US-Iran war

Ushakov said the discussion focused mainly on Iran, and Russia offered some proposals that could help resolve the conflict over Tehran’s nuclear program. He didn’t elaborate or mention Trump’s response.

Putin supported Trump's decision to extend ceasefire

Putin said he supported Trump’s decision to extend a truce with Iran to allow time for more negotiations and help in 'stabilising the situation,' Ushakov said.

 
donald trump vladmir putin russia us iran war
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