Putin warned Trump of ‘damaging consequences’ of fresh military action on Iran, says Kremlin

Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov on Wednesday said that Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the US against "damaging consequences" of a new military action in Iran. In a phone call between Putin and US President Donald Trump, both leaders discussed the Iran war and the possibility of a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Putin said he supported Trump’s decision to extend a truce with Iran to allow time for more negotiations(AP file photo)

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The phone call that lasted more than an hour and a half was described as “friendly, frank and businesslike,” by Kremlin aide, AFP reported.

Putin “highlighted the inevitable and extremely damaging consequences not only for Iran and its neighbours, but also for the entire international community, should the US and Israel resort to military action once again,” Yuri Ushakov was quoted as saying.

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Ushakov said the discussion focused mainly on Iran, and Russia offered some proposals that could help resolve the conflict over Tehran’s nuclear program. He didn’t elaborate or mention Trump’s response.

Putin supported Trump's decision to extend ceasefire

Putin said he supported Trump’s decision to extend a truce with Iran to allow time for more negotiations and help in 'stabilising the situation,' Ushakov said.

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{{^usCountry}} He added Russia was "firmly committed to providing every possible assistance to diplomatic efforts" on the Middle East war, and said the call was held at Moscow's initiative. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added Russia was "firmly committed to providing every possible assistance to diplomatic efforts" on the Middle East war, and said the call was held at Moscow's initiative. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Putin's warning comes amid reports that US Central Command is preparing for a ‘short and powerful’ wave of strikes to push Iran towards a deal. Trump on Wednesday posted an image of him holding a gun along with the words ‘No more Mr Nice Guy.’ On the social media platform Truth Social, he wrote, “Iran can’t get their act together. They don’t know how to sign a non-nuclear deal. They'd better get smart soon.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Putin's warning comes amid reports that US Central Command is preparing for a ‘short and powerful’ wave of strikes to push Iran towards a deal. Trump on Wednesday posted an image of him holding a gun along with the words ‘No more Mr Nice Guy.’ On the social media platform Truth Social, he wrote, “Iran can’t get their act together. They don’t know how to sign a non-nuclear deal. They'd better get smart soon.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The war that began with the US-Israel's attack on Iran in February has spread to the Middle East with both sides currently in a fragile ceasefire. Peace talks between the two countries have ended in a deadlock over disagreement on Iran's nuclear programme and control of the Strait of Hormuz. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The war that began with the US-Israel's attack on Iran in February has spread to the Middle East with both sides currently in a fragile ceasefire. Peace talks between the two countries have ended in a deadlock over disagreement on Iran's nuclear programme and control of the Strait of Hormuz. {{/usCountry}}

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