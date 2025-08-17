‘Putin’s Jet!’: Alaska Becomes the Center of the Universe for One Weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska—Nearly two decades ago, when the presidential nominee John McCain selected then-Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin as his Republican running mate, this Far North metropolis was swarmed with media, political consultants and other outsiders.

It turns out that was merely a warm-up act. Anchorage now finds itself in a global spotlight, having hosted the much-anticipated summit between President Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin. “I thought we had sunk back into obscurity,” joked the veteran Alaska pollster Ivan Moore, referring to the end of the Palin frenzy.

Instead, Trump-Putin mania has gripped Anchorage, with hotel rooms and car rentals sold out, and buzz about the historic moment sweeping through tourist destinations, including salmon-fishing spots and the Alaska Railroad depot, where visitors await the scenic ride to Denali National Park and Preserve, famed for its grizzlies and high peaks.

Reactions have varied. Some are outraged Alaska would host Putin after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Others hope this marks a step toward peace. But most everyone agrees on one point. This summit—with the deadly war at stake—is perhaps the most notable event to happen in Alaska in modern memory. “All eyes are on Anchorage,” declared a headline in the Anchorage Daily News, while Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy told a local news station that the event “puts Alaska on the world map—where we should be.”

“This trip is very big,” said Mike Porcaro, a radio talk show host who said calls about the event flooded his conservative program. “There have been other high-level meetings, but not of this magnitude.”

‘Bucket list’

On Friday morning, onlookers gathered on a pier, beneath the flight path to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, to see the plane carrying Putin, and Air Force One, land there. A website for the base, in the wooded outskirts, recommends that new arrivals enjoy a “bucket list” of experiences including the Moose Run Golf Course and beluga whale watching. But the chance to see the rare joint landings of two world leaders topped that.

“Putin’s jet!” local resident Cheryl Shroyer, 73, shouted from an overlook as a large plane believed to be carrying the Russian leader appeared first as a black dot against the snow-capped Alaska Range. The big jet grew larger, gliding over the Cook Inlet before disappearing as trees blocked the view of the base’s airfield.

At 10:17 a.m. local time, Shroyer shouted again: “There it is, Air Force One!” as Trump’s plane emerged from the clouds. (As it turned out, Putin’s plane was another one, which came in after Trump.)

Though Anchorage has nearly 300,000 people, it feels like a small town. Many locals drive pickup trucks, and the airport greets visitors with taxidermied grizzly, Kodiak and polar bears. Some Alaskans feel more kinship with Canada than the “Outside,” local lingo for the Lower 48 U.S. states. Of course, Russia has long ties to Alaska.

Once Russian territory, Alaska was sold to the U.S. in 1867 for $7.2 million. Palin, as McCain’s running mate, drew late-show ridicule for reportedly saying, “I can see Russia from my house.” (She actually said Russia is visible from the Alaskan island of Little Diomede island, which is about 2.5 miles from the Russian island of Big Diomede.)

As hundreds of reporters and officials descended on Anchorage for the summit, local entrepreneurs seized on the surprise windfall. Some proprietors said it had been a challenging summer, with tourism hampered by a slowdown in foreign travel. David Liles, manager of the Ramada by Wyndham in downtown Anchorage, said occupancy jumped from 60%, with rooms running about $300 nightly, to fully booked, with rooms temporarily between $500 and $1,000. (Among those not getting hotels? Some Russian journalists who arrived as part of Putin’s press pool Thursday night and slept on beds inside a sports stadium on the campus of the University of Alaska.)

The Ramada price was nothing compared with what the owner of an Airbnb tried to charge: $7,000 a night after canceling a previous offer of $1,500. “Some people are getting greedy “ Liles said.

Autumn hues on the tundra on the Chugach peaks above Anchorage signal the approaching long winter. “People who make money off tourists only have three months to do it in, so any publicity that brings extra people here is good for the economy,” said Kirill Gashenko, who rents out used cars. They were in hot demand.

Cheers and jeers

America’s political divisions were on full display across Anchorage. “We’re really distraught that Putin is allowed on our soil, period,” said Janice Bunting, 65, watching for planes with her husband, Glenn, from lawn chairs beside a Ukrainian flag.

Standing nearby, Jeff Henson, a 61-year-old Air Force veteran, disagreed. He said talking is the only way to resolve the conflict. “The previous administration had three years,” said Henson, a Trump supporter accompanied by his husky mix, Leo.

As the two presidents huddled, hundreds of Putin critics converged on a park near downtown Anchorage and unfurled a 132 foot by 65 foot Ukrainian flag—one of the largest in the world, organizers said. “I can’t think of a bigger F U to Trump and Putin,” organizer Erin Jackson-Hill said over a microphone to cheers.

Minutes earlier, a lone man taunted the crowd with shouts of “U.S.A.! U.S.A.!,” to which a demonstrator, Courtney Moore, shot back, “Bootlicker!”

A giant Ukrainian flag was unfurled at Delaney Park Strip in the heart of Anchorage.

For her part, hotel clerk Amber Rookard just wanted the whole summit to go away. “It just makes everybody uneasy,” said Rookard, who said three FBI agents came in and asked her if she had seen any “unusual people.” Confused, she answered, “I see a lot of unusual people.”

Still, most locals seemed supportive. Soon after Anchorage was announced as the summit venue, Ivan Moore’s Alaska Survey Research conducted a poll of 848 registered voters that found 59% said it was appropriate that Putin was invited to participate in the summit on U.S. soil—even if only 6% gave Putin a favorable rating.

Unfortunately, there was little time for the two leaders to enjoy the outdoor adventures for which Alaska is revered. The incoming planes passed a line of fishermen at a creek known for its salmon. That might have caught the eye of Putin, who has been pictured fishing shirtless.

At the Alaska Railroad depot, Steve Richmond, an Oregon resident visiting with his wife, suggested that Trump and Putin follow the group and see the park’s famed wildlife.

“They should take advantage of being in this area,” Richmond, 74, said, as the train whistle blew nearby in preparation for departure.

