Qatar to require all travelers from China to have a Covid test: Report

Qatar to require all travelers from China to have a Covid test: Report

world news
Published on Jan 02, 2023 02:54 PM IST

Covid In China: The testing requirement is imposed on all travelers regardless of vaccination status, the agency added.

Covid In China: Travellers walk with their luggage at Beijing Capital International Airport.
Reuters

Qatar will from Tuesday require travelers arriving from China to provide a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 48 hours of departure, Qatar's state news agency QNA said on Monday.

The testing requirement is imposed on all travelers regardless of vaccination status, the agency added.

