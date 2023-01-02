Qatar to require all travelers from China to have a Covid test: Report

Qatar will from Tuesday require travelers arriving from China to provide a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 48 hours of departure, Qatar's state news agency QNA said on Monday.

The testing requirement is imposed on all travelers regardless of vaccination status, the agency added.

