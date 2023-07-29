Quack ! Quack !, New Jersey woman allegedly defrauds as doctor for more than a year, gets arrested

Maria Macburnie, a 62-year-old woman from New Jersey has been arrested on suspicion of posing as a doctor and prescribing medicines to people, on Wednesday. According to Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, she has been charged with practicing medicine by an unlicensed person, forgery, health care claims fraud, and three counts of distribution of a controlled dangerous substance.

Representational Image(Getty Images)

The Prosecutor’s Office highlighted that Macburnie fraudly treated patients at Shore Medical Associates in Toms River, New Jersey, from March 2022 to June 2023. While practising medicine, she used the name of a family member who has an active medical license. She prescribed medicines including for controlled dangerous substances under the family member's name, to patients.

During the alleged defraudment, Macburnie submitted insurance claims and bills for services. After being taken into custody, she has been booked in the Ocean County Jail.

Investigations might be done if any patient were prescribed wrong medicines or if Macburnie was involved in a botched up medical diagnosis. Law enforcement officials have urged patients who were treated by the woman to contact them for aiding in the investigation and indictment.

Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office partnered with members of the Economic Crime Squad and agents from the DEA to blow the cover off Macburnie.