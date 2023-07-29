Home / World News / Quack ! Quack !, New Jersey woman allegedly defrauds as doctor for more than a year, gets arrested

Quack ! Quack !, New Jersey woman allegedly defrauds as doctor for more than a year, gets arrested

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Jul 29, 2023 02:53 PM IST

The Prosecutor’s Office highlighted that Macburnie fraudly treated patients at Shore Medical Associates in Toms River, New Jersey, from March 2022 to June 2023.

Maria Macburnie, a 62-year-old woman from New Jersey has been arrested on suspicion of posing as a doctor and prescribing medicines to people, on Wednesday. According to Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, she has been charged with practicing medicine by an unlicensed person, forgery, health care claims fraud, and three counts of distribution of a controlled dangerous substance.

Representational Image(Getty Images)
Representational Image(Getty Images)

The Prosecutor’s Office highlighted that Macburnie fraudly treated patients at Shore Medical Associates in Toms River, New Jersey, from March 2022 to June 2023. While practising medicine, she used the name of a family member who has an active medical license. She prescribed medicines including for controlled dangerous substances under the family member's name, to patients.

ALSO READ| Japanese man transforms into ‘human dog’ by spending $20K, takes first walk in public

During the alleged defraudment, Macburnie submitted insurance claims and bills for services. After being taken into custody, she has been booked in the Ocean County Jail.

Investigations might be done if any patient were prescribed wrong medicines or if Macburnie was involved in a botched up medical diagnosis. Law enforcement officials have urged patients who were treated by the woman to contact them for aiding in the investigation and indictment.

Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office partnered with members of the Economic Crime Squad and agents from the DEA to blow the cover off Macburnie.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out