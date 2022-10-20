Queen Consort Camilla’s title could be ‘quietly’ changed to this

King Charles III’s wife Queen Consort Camilla’s title could be changed in order to ‘bring her in line with centuries of wives of Kings before her’, a report said.

The royal family is hoping to quietly drop ‘Consort’ from Queen Camilla’s title, Telegraph reported. The title of ‘Consort’ will be replaced with a simpler address of ‘Queen Camilla’ ahead of King Charles’ official coronation next year.

Following Camilla’s marriage to King Charles III in 2005, Buckingham Palace had announced that Camilla could take the title of ‘Princess Consort’ when her husband became king. The title of ‘Queen Consort’ was set out by late monarch Queen Elizabeth II for Camilla in February this year.

“In the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service,” the Queen had said in a statement.

All former female consorts in modern history have been referred to as Queen. On the day of Queen Elizabeth II's death King Charles III said, “I count on the loving help of my darling wife, Camilla. In recognition of her own loyal public service since our marriage 17 years ago, she becomes my Queen Consort.”

