Queen Elizabeth II's reign of 70 years and 214 days is the longest of any British monarch. It is also the longest recorded rule of any female head of state in history. Born in Mayfair, London, Elizabeth was the first child of the Duke and Duchess of York- King George VI and Queen Elizabeth. When her father died in 1952, Elizabeth—then 25 years old—became queen of seven independent Commonwealth countries: the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, as well as Head of the Commonwealth.

Here's a look at Queen Elizabeth II's reign in numbers:

1. Queen Elizabeth II was the 40th monarch in England since Norman King William the Conqueror obtained the crown.

2. During her reign, Queen Elizabeth II gave her assent to more than 4,000 Acts of Parliament, Reuters reported.

3. Queen Elizabeth II visited over 100 countries during her reign.

4. In 2016, Buckingham Palace said Queen Elizabeth II had travelled at least 1,032,513 miles to 117 nations.

5. Queen Elizabeth II paid the most visits to Canada.

6. Queen Elizabeth II had 15 prime ministers, from Winston Churchill through to Liz Truss.

7. During Queen Elizabeth II's reign there were 14 US presidents and seven popes.

8. Queen Elizabeth II has four children, eight grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

9. Queen Elizabeth II sent more than 300,000 congratulatory cards to people celebrating their 100th birthdays, and more than 900,000 messages to couples marking their 60th wedding anniversaries.

10. Queen Elizabeth II loved dogs and owned more than 30 Corgis and Dorgis during her reign.

