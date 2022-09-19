Queen's ‘we will meet again’ pandemic address remembered at state funeral

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby reminded mourners gathered at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral of the monarch's address amid the Covid pandemic.

Queen Elizabeth's broadcast during the Covid-19 lockdowns ended with "We will meet again," Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said recalling the Queen's TV address.

"We will all face the merciful judgement of God. We can all share the Queen's hope which in life and death inspired her servant leadership," he said.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby also said “few leaders receive the outpouring of love we have seen” for Queen Elizabeth II.

The leader of the Church of England said that the queen “was joyful, present to so many, touching a multitude of lives.”

“Service in life, hope in death; all who follow the Queen's example and inspiration of trust and faith in God can with her say: 'we will meet again,” he added concluding the sermon.

The funeral service included readings and hymns that were close to Queen Elizabeth II including the hymn “The Lord's My Shepherd,” which was sung at her wedding to Prince Philip in the same abbey in 1947.

